Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.480-$1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:REXR traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.53. 1,003,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,324. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.16. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $60.91.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $344,070.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

