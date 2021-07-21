Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.06 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

RIGL opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $714.67 million, a P/E ratio of -59.99 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,603,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,203,000 after acquiring an additional 109,743 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 8,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,557,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,590 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $16,608,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 257.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,678,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after buying an additional 2,650,275 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

