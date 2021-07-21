Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Acquires 134,435 Shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 358.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,435 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MYC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares during the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackrock MuniYield California Fund alerts:

NYSE:MYC opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.