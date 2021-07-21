Robert Bernshteyn Sells 50,000 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total transaction of $10,964,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.86, for a total transaction of $11,993,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,924 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $1,929,414.76.

On Monday, May 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $11,212,500.00.

NASDAQ COUP traded down $2.19 on Wednesday, hitting $223.48. The stock had a trading volume of 913,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,619. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $211.26 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.03.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

COUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,260,162,000 after buying an additional 3,810,279 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth $456,732,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth $235,140,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $230,243,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $225,375,000.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

