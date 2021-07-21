Robert Perine Sells 10,000 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) VP Robert Perine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $304,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert Perine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Robert Perine sold 4,100 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $153,422.00.

Shares of MAX traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,879. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -246.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.55. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.99 million. Analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MediaAlpha presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth about $1,283,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth $5,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

