Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Roche stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.49. 337,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,480. Roche has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.08. The company has a market cap of $332.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in shares of Roche by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 230,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Roche by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Roche during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Roche by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,105,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,770,000 after buying an additional 2,748,760 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roche during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

