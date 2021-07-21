Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.
Shares of Roche stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.49. 337,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,480. Roche has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.08. The company has a market cap of $332.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.33.
About Roche
Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.
