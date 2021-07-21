Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Hits $10.25 on Exchanges

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.25 or 0.00032042 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $105.33 million and approximately $501,790.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00048145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00014005 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $254.72 or 0.00796532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Rocket Pool Coin Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

