Rocket Vault Hits Market Capitalization of $386,193.05 (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded up 35.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 21st. Over the last week, Rocket Vault has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $386,193.05 and approximately $419,062.00 worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Vault alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00039083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00107037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00141479 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,623.82 or 1.00194216 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,455,198 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.