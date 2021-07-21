Rocket Vault Price Up 33.6% This Week (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 59.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $533,162.82 and approximately $607,363.00 worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for about $0.0324 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00037596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00102254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00141668 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,959.62 or 1.00022007 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,455,198 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

