Rocket Vault (RVF) Market Capitalization Achieves $533,162.82

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded up 59.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $533,162.82 and approximately $607,363.00 worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded 33.6% higher against the dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for $0.0324 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00037596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00102254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00141668 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,959.62 or 1.00022007 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,455,198 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

