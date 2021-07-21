Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $298.55

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $298.55 and last traded at $298.55, with a volume of 77 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.92.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.31.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,561 shares of company stock worth $9,884,481 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.