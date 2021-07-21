Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. lowered its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,023,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114,349 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. owned about 1.22% of Rollins worth $207,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROL. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,823,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,358 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $89,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 16.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,768,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,376,000 after buying an additional 1,094,319 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter worth about $29,626,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 11.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,660,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,843,000 after buying an additional 579,401 shares during the period. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROL stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $37.34. 12,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,903. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on ROL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

