Rollins (ROL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Rollins’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rollins to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. Rollins has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $43.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

