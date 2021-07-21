Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.84% of Roper Technologies worth $1,207,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $459.33.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $491.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $458.77. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $493.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock worth $2,569,308 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

