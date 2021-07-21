Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 129,060 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $118.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

