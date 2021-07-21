Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 352.20 ($4.60). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 349.60 ($4.57), with a volume of 1,961,696 shares.

ROR has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rotork has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 379.17 ($4.95).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 343.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of £3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

