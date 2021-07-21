Router Protocol (ROUTE) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.14 Million

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last week, Router Protocol has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. Router Protocol has a market cap of $17.14 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.34 or 0.00010437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00037278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00103734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00143017 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,988.86 or 0.99902405 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,127,957 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

