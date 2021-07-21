Rowan E. Chapman Sells 3,000 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $324,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NTRA traded up $9.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,763,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,937. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.38 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Natera by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $1,646,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.73.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

