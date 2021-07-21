Royal Bank of Canada Has $25.10 Million Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,851 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.72% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $25,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMN. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $62,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $108,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $712,668.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,830 shares of company stock worth $3,312,075 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $98.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $99.48.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

