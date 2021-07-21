Royal Bank of Canada Increases Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target to C$56.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Spin Master from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Spin Master from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

Shares of SNMSF traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.41. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

