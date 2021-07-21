Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,464 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.10% of Ball worth $26,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Ball by 66.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BLL opened at $84.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. Ball Co. has a one year low of $71.70 and a one year high of $102.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.42.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

