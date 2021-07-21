Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 696,938 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 98.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,406,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696,938 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.47% of Gray Television worth $25,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Gray Television by 89.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,751,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,655,000 after acquiring an additional 105,476 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after acquiring an additional 685,905 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,188,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 5.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,155,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after acquiring an additional 60,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

In other Gray Television news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,048,173.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,150,232.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,115.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,700 shares of company stock worth $2,410,373. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTN. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gray Television currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.04. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.