RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Peel Hunt cut shares of RSA Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of RSNAY opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53. RSA Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.