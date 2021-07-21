RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

RGLXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of RTL Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of RGLXY opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, NTV, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany, as well as engages in ad-tech and content businesses.

