Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHB traded up $3.14 on Wednesday, hitting $41.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,030. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $47.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.79.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

