Russell M. Gifford Acquires 13,800 Shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) CFO Russell M. Gifford bought 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $30,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BRN stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.26. 144,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,658. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Barnwell Industries by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

