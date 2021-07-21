Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 29,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

In related news, COO Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $370,413.00. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 13,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $1,099,598.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,239 shares of company stock worth $9,950,047 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

R stock opened at $70.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.99. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently -829.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on R shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ryder System in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.