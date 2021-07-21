Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,585 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $27,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth $5,813,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth $210,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 143,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.89.

RHP stock opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.40. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.