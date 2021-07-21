Safe Haven Reaches Market Cap of $9.30 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $9.30 million and $1.81 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.57 or 0.00901206 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

