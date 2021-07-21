Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale downgraded Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. AlphaValue downgraded Saipem to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. HSBC downgraded Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Saipem alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPMY remained flat at $$4.58 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838. Saipem has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.93.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, procurement, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.