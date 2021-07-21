salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Boosted by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,988 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 2.7% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $32,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,688.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 965,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,387,833.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 373,693 shares of company stock valued at $90,092,782. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRM traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $242.18. 147,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,619,725. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $184.38 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $224.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

