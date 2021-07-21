Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

SZGPY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of SZGPY stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.15.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

