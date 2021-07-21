Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SDVKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SDVKY stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Sandvik AB has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $29.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.42.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 18.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.