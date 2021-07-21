Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Santen Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Get Santen Pharmaceutical alerts:

OTCMKTS:SNPHY opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension, such as DE-111, which is in Phase III clinical trial; DE-117 in Japan; DE-126 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial; DE-128 in Europe, as well as is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the United States; and DE-130A that is in Phase III clinical trial.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.