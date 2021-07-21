Santiment Network Token Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week (SAN)

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Santiment Network Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000659 BTC on major exchanges. Santiment Network Token has a total market capitalization of $13.32 million and approximately $358,820.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Santiment Network Token has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Santiment Network Token

Santiment Network Token (CRYPTO:SAN) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 coins. Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here . Santiment Network Token’s official message board is medium.com/santiment . Santiment Network Token’s official website is santiment.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

