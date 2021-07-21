Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 116,634 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $28,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $69.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.43. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.36 and a 1-year high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.05.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

