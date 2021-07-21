SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Trading 4.5% Higher

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) shares traded up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 49,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49.

SAS AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SASDY)

SAS AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger flight transportation services in the Nordic and international route network. The company also offers air cargo services, in-flight sales, ground handling, and technical maintenance services, as well as travel-related loyalty programs.

