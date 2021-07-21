Scala Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.26 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 21st. Scala has a total market cap of $3.26 million and $7,463.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Scala has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00038972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00103540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00145402 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,912.18 or 0.99981934 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.