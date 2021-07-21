Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) traded down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.84 and last traded at $31.84. 708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 260,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. The business had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 139.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.