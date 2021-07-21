Scholtz & Company LLC Acquires Shares of 103,423 RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 103,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,577,000. RCI Hospitality accounts for approximately 2.5% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC owned approximately 1.15% of RCI Hospitality at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RICK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 611,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,886,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 580,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,896,000 after buying an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 462,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,421,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $5,087,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RICK traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,727. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.39. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The company has a market cap of $556.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.33. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.90 million. Research analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

