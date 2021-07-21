Scholtz & Company LLC Buys 69,045 Shares of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Scholtz & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) by 431.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,045 shares during the quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC owned about 0.24% of Renalytix AI worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNLX. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,021,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,527,000 after purchasing an additional 470,577 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter worth about $8,672,000. Parian Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,075,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 220,503 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter worth about $4,130,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the 4th quarter worth about $2,260,000. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Investec raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of Renalytix AI stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.04. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,787. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.73. Renalytix AI plc has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $35.71.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

