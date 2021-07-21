Scholtz & Company LLC Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Scholtz & Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 2.2% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $561.48. 11,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,918. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $414.60 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The stock has a market cap of $110.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 753.67, a PEG ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.32.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

