Scholtz & Company LLC Has $6.62 Million Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Scholtz & Company LLC trimmed its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor makes up 2.5% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Scholtz & Company LLC owned 0.07% of Floor & Decor worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its position in Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,972,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 192,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,476,000 after buying an additional 101,911 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

NYSE FND traded up $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.67. The stock had a trading volume of 13,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,727. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.50 and a 12 month high of $116.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

FND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,219 shares of company stock worth $1,592,852 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.