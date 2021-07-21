Scholtz & Company LLC Has $7.29 Million Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Scholtz & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health comprises about 2.8% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $7,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 341,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,044,000 after acquiring an additional 45,862 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 58,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,865,796 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $339,107,000 after acquiring an additional 56,873 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDOC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.56.

NYSE TDOC traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.06. 25,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,593. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.59. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Travers sold 248,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $4,966,860.00. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $579,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,609,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,884 shares of company stock valued at $13,100,386 in the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

