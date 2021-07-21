Scholtz & Company LLC Purchases 3,550 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 47,458 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.69.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.94. 691,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,155,940. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $108.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 553,099 shares of company stock valued at $44,631,323. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

