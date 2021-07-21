Scholtz & Company LLC Reduces Position in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Scholtz & Company LLC cut its position in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,725 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC owned 0.83% of Aspen Group worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Aspen Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Aspen Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Mathews purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,298.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

ASPU traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $6.97. 9,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,681. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $173.90 million, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 0.64. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $13.16.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASPU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.96.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

