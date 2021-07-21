Scholtz & Company LLC Sells 3,524 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Scholtz & Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for about 1.5% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 225.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 58,803 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $25,328,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.35.

NYSE:DG traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.22. 11,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $227.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $2,049,894.00. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.