Scholtz & Company LLC Sells 710 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Scholtz & Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Etsy accounts for 5.1% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC owned 0.05% of Etsy worth $13,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 308,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 518.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 116.1% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 5,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. reduced their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.52.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total transaction of $893,083.05. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,114,044.00. Insiders sold a total of 61,876 shares of company stock worth $11,882,958 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.56. 45,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,016. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.19.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

