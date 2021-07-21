Scholtz & Company LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,660 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,455,494,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 27.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,996,619,000 after buying an additional 817,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,275,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.78.

Shares of NFLX traded down $20.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $510.06. 309,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $510.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.