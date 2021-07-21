Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 132,400 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 939.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,400 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of Astronics worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Astronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. Astronics Co. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $105.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ATRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

